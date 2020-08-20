Community Partnership of the Ozarks receives federal grant for Success Project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Partnership of the Ozarks has been awarded a Five-year Strategic Prevention Framework Partnerships for Success (PFS) grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), one of only four grants awarded in Missouri and approximately 90 in the U.S.

This funding will allow Community Partnership of the Ozarks to enhance the substance misuse prevention work in Greene County it has led for more than 20 years through collaboration with several community-based coalitions and numerous partner organizations.

Along with goals of reducing current youth alcohol, tobacco, and vape use and opioid misuse among youth and adults, the PFS Project will focus on strengthening the prevention capacity and infrastructure at the community level to prevent the onset and reduce the prevalence of substance use and related problems.

More than a dozen community organizations have already committed to actively collaborate on the PFS Project.

Any business, organization, or community member interested in joining this effort is encouraged to reach out to Community Partnership’s Prevention & Youth Support team at 417-888-2020 to learn how they can be part of local prevention efforts.