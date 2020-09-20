Community honors lives of 3 Black men lynched in Springfield over 100 years ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Community leaders honored the lives that were lost on Park Central Square more than 100 years ago.

“Let me just say that the soil we take from this place today cries out to memorialize the lives taken by a shameful mob,” Greene County Commissioner Bob Dixon said.

The Springfield-Greene County Rememberance Coalition hosted a ceremony this afternoon to collect soil from the site where an angry mob lynched three black men on Easter weekend in 1906.

Their names were Fred Coker, Horace Duncan, and Will Allen.

“There are people that don’t know about this incident and it really makes our city look good when we recognize it and we are moving forward,” said Christine Peoples, the history and community engagement coordinator. “It frees you. It’s freedom when you are able to talk about something and know about it. You know to be informed so that is what this is about.”

The soil collected today will be taken to Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City and added to an exhibit recognizing lynching victims from across the state.