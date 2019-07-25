Community group lists imperatives to Springfield Public Schools to improve diversity and equality

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One community group says the time is now for Springfield school leaders to improve diversity across the district.

Chief diversity officer for Missouri State University, Wes Pratt, says there are seven imperatives SPS officials are being asked to address. “Sometimes we wait for a crisis in order to act. I like a much more pro-active sort of approach. Going forward that’s what I perceive the district to be about, is a more pro-active, engaged approach as opposed to a reactive approach.

One of those includes hiring and retaining diverse teachers and staff members.

Pratt says incorporating a diverse staff is important for all students. “To have an opportunity for a diverse staff to be a part of the learning process is critically-important to the overall development of those students. As well as all of the students who might be who might be attending the public school system.”

The group is also asking the district to ensure its new chief equity and diversity officer be given sufficient and appropriate staff and budget levels.

“That Equity and Diversity Officer can’t do it by themselves, he or she can’t do it by themselves” Pratt said, “that’s a collaborative effort, diversity and inclusion is everybody’s business.”

Stephen Hall of SPS was in attendance for today’s presentation.

Hall says the district is serious about working to make the learning process better for all students.”We are providing equity training to all of our leaders all of our teachers throughout the district and that will begin right away at the start of this school year.”

Hall says school leaders are also working on a public timeline.”That will say here’s where we are in the process, here’s where we want to be. And then we can continue that dialogue and celebrate progress along the way.”

There were a total of seven imperatives presented to SPS school officials at today’s meeting.

The group says its important to focus on local businesses when considering construction or other contractual services.

All in a effort to give local businesses an equal opportunity to compete.

Another imperative urges SPS to participate in research projects that focus on discipline policies.

With the goal of these projects shedding light on how to eliminate varying kinds of discipline for students based on their differences.

To help make this happen, the group offered another imperative which seeks to ensure a funding plan is developed that promotes, develops and implements inclusive policies and programs.

One other imperative also called for training that promotes culturally responsive teaching, anti-racism and anti-bias.

Finally, the group says it’s imperative that the district and the community commit to improving relationships with under represented and marginalized families in the area.