Community gathers to mourn loss of Springfield police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People in Springfield gathered today to remember fallen Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh.

Walsh was one of four people killed in a gas station shooting last weekend.

Battlefield through the south end of town was lined with people for Walsh’s procession.

From aspiring police officers to parents of those currently serving and more, today was about thanking a hero.

Officer Christopher Walsh was shot and killed last weekend at the Kum ‘N Go on East Chestnut Expressway.

He died trying to save a shooting victim.

“If I would’ve gotten that call I would’ve been there in a heartbeat,” said Robin Cooper, an aspiring police officer.

She says Walsh did what any officer would do — Make the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s what we know that we’re gonna do,” Cooper said. “It’s what we know our family knows what we’re gonna do. We’re out here to protect our family and our community.”

After what happened, Cooper is even more interested in becoming an officer.

“Knowing that I will be out there protecting like he did, it just makes me want it so much more and crave it so much more,” Cooper said.

Elaine Caswell, a parent of a police officer, understands that type of passion.

She says she can’t imagine losing her daughter.

“Because we are in a great, safe place,” Caswell said. “But, when these incidents happen, it brings to reality of what a sacrifice really means. What does a hero mean?”

Caswell says anyone can be a hero.

“But these, as well as our firemen and our first responders constantly go in knowing that it could come out with a potentially bad outcome,” Caswell said.

But they still go through with it.

“Whether the community supports them or not, it doesn’t matter,” Caswell said. “They’re doing it because they know it’s the right thing to do.”

While Walsh’s spouse mourns, Caswell wants her to know a community is behind her.

“The police family’s behind her,” Caswell said. “And that she will never have to walk alone. There is a family greater than her’s praying for her, and ready to stand with her and her daughter the long way.”

A few days after Walsh died, the Greene County 100 Club presented his wife with a $25,000 check.

The club is asking the community to keep the Walsh family in your prayers.