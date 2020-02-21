Commercial Street to bring Mardi Gras celebration to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This weekend, Commercial Street may feel more like Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

C- Street is hosting Springfield’s own Mardi Gras celebration tomorrow, Feb. 22.

Restaurants, bars, and shops will have Mardi Gras themed food and events all day.

You can enjoy music special, sales and even a walking tour.

Joseph Gidman is the owner of several businesses on Commercial Street.

He explains what Mardi Gras on C- Street is all about.

“Besides a pub crawl, this is more an event you can bring your family to,” Gidman said. “You can come at any time of day. We’ll hand out beads and just have fun. There’s a lot of little activities going on on the street. Its to try to, you know, kind of, have a more family-friendly cultural event.”