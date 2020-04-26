Columbia’s Virtual Charity Telethon raises over $32,000 for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Como COVID-19 Relief Virtual Telethon raised over $32,660 for the Community Foundation of Central Missouri’s COVID-19 Regional Relief Fund yesterday in a 12-hour online charity event.

Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri John Baker said, “I was so happy to see the community come together and rally around this very important and successful effort. The telethon was a huge success and all the money raised will go into our COVID-19 Regional Relief Fund, helping those who are facing challenges related to the pandemic. I’m so thankful for all those who gave gifts of time, talent, or treasure for the telethon!”

The event was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube with a wide range of performers from their homes.

“In the end, we raised a little over $32,000 and I promise I was originally going to be happy if we made it to $5,000,” said Telethon coordinator Sean Spence.

The telethon event started as an idea eight days ago from committee members with ideas, connections, volunteer hours, and monetary donations.

