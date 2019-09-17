Columbia schools, health officials to take aim at vaping

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The Columbia school district and health officials in the area are getting ready to kick off an anti-vaping campaign as concerns about the devices grow.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the campaign, called “Stand up for Your Own Health,” is targeted at 13- to 21-year-olds. It will include flyers, social media posts and radio ads on online platforms such as Spotify.

Sarah Varvaro is an educator with the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department. She says, “Some people still have the mentality that it is safe and it’s just water vapor.”

But she says hospitalizations and deaths from an outbreak of a lung disease linked to vaping are “eye-opening.” She adds “these things are not safe for anybody to be using.” Funding is coming from a county grant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now