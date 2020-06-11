Columbia homeowner shoots 2 intruders, 1 dies and 1 charged

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Columbia police say a resident shot two men who were breaking into his home, killing one.

The second man was treated for a gunshot wound and has been charged in the other suspect’s death. Darion Logan, 27, of Columbia, died in the shooting Wednesday night.

Police say 28-year-old Fabian Goldman, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree murder and burglary because Logan was killed while the men were committing a felony.

Goldman was released from the hospital and is being held without bond in the Boone County jail. Police say the resident told them he fired several shots in self-defense after seeing two intruders trying to enter his home.

