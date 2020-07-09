Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Colonial Springs Healthcare Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, Mo. – A Colonial Springs Healthcare Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Colonial Springs is a skilled nursing facility in Buffalo, Missouri. and is owned and operated by Citizens Health Care Foundation in Bolivar.

Colonial Springs has 114 residents and 110 employees. According to a press release, all residents and employees will be tested this week and closely monitored for symptoms.

The facility is under quarantine with no outdoor or open window visits allowed until further notice.

The employee was fever free and masked while working July 3, 4 and 5 and has not worked since 6 a.m. July 6. The employee developed a fever July 6 and was tested the same day. Test results were received the afternoon of July 8. Colonial Springs administration is contacting residents, family members and employees of the potential exposure.

