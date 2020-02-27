Collins pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chase Collins, 22, pleaded guilty in the shooting death of his girlfriend Cheyenne Dancause, 22, after a shooting that happened in Springfield in January 2019.

Collins was originally charged with second-degree murder.

But Wednesday, Feb. 26, he accepted a plea deal to involuntary manslaughter.

He is sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Collins told authorities he accidentally shot Dancause when an argument between the two turned physical.

Two infants were in the bedroom where she was shot but were not injured.