Collins pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chase Collins, 22, pleaded guilty in the shooting death of his girlfriend Cheyenne Dancause, 22, after a shooting that happened in Springfield in January 2019.

Collins was originally charged with second-degree murder.

But Wednesday, Feb. 26, he accepted a plea deal to involuntary manslaughter.

He is sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Collins told authorities he accidentally shot Dancause when an argument between the two turned physical.

Two infants were in the bedroom where she was shot but were not injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now