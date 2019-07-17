College students and people with disabilities work together to sell produce in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today the fruit of a new gardening program that pairs people with disabilities with local college students began a new produce sale. SWI Industrial Solutions is a non-profit organization in Springfield that employs people with disabilities.

The gardening program allows SWI employees to work side by side with students from Missouri State and Drury University to grow produce that will be used at SWI Industrial’s cafeteria and sold at their produce stand.

The general manager of the non-profit, Dave Dunn, says watching this garden come together has been one of the highlights of his career. “I think to anybody … to watch your hard work, from when you plant something, to when you grow, to when you harvest it. I think everybody enjoys that. And I think everybody thinks that’s positive all the way around. To see you the fruits of your labor as they say … but we’ll say the produce of your labor.”

The Sunny Bunny Garden’s mobile produce stand is out and about on Tuesday, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.