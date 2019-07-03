Live Stream

College of the Ozarks students have returned from their trip from Normandy, France

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Last month we shared photos of some College of the Ozarks students who traveled all the way to Normandy France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Those students have returned and we’re learning more about their trip.

Students also visited London, the 20 students stopped by Westminster Abbey and the Churchill War Rooms.

This was the schools 24th patriotic education trip.

One of the students said the trip was enriching and another student said they were so thankful to have heard stories from veterans while on the trip.

