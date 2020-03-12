College of the Ozarks postpones students’ return to campus

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo- College of the Ozarks has informed their students that they are not to return to campus for the spring semester until further notice.

According to the College’s website, “Depending on guidance from the CDC in regard to how the COVID-19 situation progresses. We hope to return to campus in April.”

The school says all students must be checked out, by a member of a residence hall, from their room by 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15th.

They do say that any international students or those without a permanent residence can request to stay on campus.

According to the release, plans are being made to move to online learning the week of March 30th.

Other activities canceled by the school:

The student work week for spring break, March 14-20, has been canceled.

Chapel for Sunday, March 15th, has been canceled.

“We understand students may have many questions about convocation requirements, work hours, and chapel credits, etc. The College is working on a plan to address these questions,” the release says.

