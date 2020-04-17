College of the Ozarks makes “Mynette’s masks” for first responders

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — College of the Ozarks has started making masks to honor Mynette Ulrich, the C of O fruitcake baker for 30 years who passed away March 15, 2020.

The Ulrich family will be donating hundreds of bolts of fabric for the College to launch “Mynette’s Masks.”

Mynette was an avid quilter. She made over 100 quilts and never charged a dime. She also baked a 100 Ib. fruitcake for the 100th anniversary of C of O.

Now College of the Ozarks is using hundreds of bolts of her donated fabric to make cheerful face masks for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mynette’s husband, Ed, had a sewing barn built for her containing more than 2,000 bolts and bundles of fabric,” said Dr. Sue Head, vice president for cultural affairs and dean of character education. “The Ulrich family is honoring Mynette’s memory by donating some of the fabric, and the College is launching ‘Mynette’s Legacy Masks.’ Her family knew of no better way to remember Mynette than by making and giving away masks for the people of the Ozarks during this pandemic.”

C of O volunteers have been working from home and College of the Ozarks is providing mask-making kits for the public to help in this project.

The first 100 maks were delivered to the Taney County Ambulance District and area fire and police departments. More masks will be delivered to Cox Medical Center Branson and made available to the public.