College of the Ozarks holds virtual commencement for May graduates

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — College of the Ozarks honored their 2020 May graduates with a virtual commencement today.

The pre-recorded commencement ceremony allowed alumni, graduates and families to participate in the graduation activities without having to travel.

The focus of the commencement was on students and their successful completion of their degrees.

The graduates’ names, majors and academic honors were read, accompanied by photos of the students.

The full commencement ceremony can be found on C of O’s website on the 2020 graduates page.