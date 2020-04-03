College of the Ozarks faculty members pick up extra jobs while students are off campus

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — The College of the Ozarks (C of O) has plenty of work to do now that the students are out of the building.

About 40 faculty members have picked up extra maintenance jobs on campus while still working their regular job at the school.

Jobs vary from cleaning the school to painting around the campus, to even taking care of the farm and its animals.

Bryan Cizek, the Dean of Work Education at C of O, is organizing the work that needs to be done on campus.

“We’ve got some phenomenal staff here at the college,” Cizek said. “And everyone has just stepped up and said hey what can I do. So it hasn’t been a difficult task at all. Everyone just comes to me and says what can I do, how can I help.”

He says that multiple coworkers are turning in their business suits for farm clothing while the students are away.

“We’ve got our admission’s officers that are milking cows at 4 a.m. in the morning,” Cizek said. “We have our career center director is out push mowing and weed eating. We have other residents like people farming, cleaning in the dorms. We have our bookstore manager on the farm. We even have two international pastry chefs that are feeding pigs.

Ozarks First also spoke to the student activities director, Ryan Knight, about milking cows, driving tractors and a lot of odd jobs he’s picked up during this time.

“I am working at the dairy from about four to eight every morning,” Knight said. “And I’m learning how to milk cows. I’m learning how to drive machinery and clean up after cows. I’ve also been doing a lot of painting and cleaning in the dorms trying to touch those up for the students when they can return.”

Even while he is working his regular job, dairy farming, cleaning and painting, Knight still is making time for his students who are back at home. Vice President of Cultural Affairs, Dr. Sue Head says he is making activities for them online

“He also last night did an online scavenger hunt,” Head said. “They had over five-hundred views on Facebook. And 130 students who were getting the clue, going to find it in their house, oftentimes with the rest of their family in tow. And then taking a picture of themselves and posting it.”

With no students able to work or learn on campus for the time being, one message was clear.

“Really missing our students and want them to come back,” Cizek said.