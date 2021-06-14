College of the Ozarks asks appeals court to halt Biden order

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — Attorneys representing College of the Ozarks asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit to halt a Biden Administration directive that would force the private Christian college to open up its sex-specific dorms and showers to members of the opposite sex.

“We will not let a radical executive order or agency directive strip us of our core religious values and force us to allow members of the opposite sex to infiltrate our women’s dorms and showers,” said College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis. “This was done without any input by Congress or the public. The Biden administration overstepped the boundaries of our constitutionally protected religious freedoms.”

The suit was originally filed in federal court on April 15, 2021, against the Biden administration. The lawsuit challenges a directive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which forces religious schools to violate their beliefs by opening their dormitories including, dorm rooms and shared shower spaces, to members of the opposite sex.

“It’s entirely inappropriate — as well as unconstitutional — for the government to force private religious schools to open girls’ dorm rooms to males or vice-versa,” said ADF Senior Counsel Julie Marie Blake. “President Biden is punishing religious schools, organizations, and churches simply because of their beliefs about marriage and biological sex. Schools like the College of the Ozarks are free to follow the faith tradition they represent. That’s why we are asking the 8th Circuit to halt enforcement of this unconstitutional directive while our lawsuit proceeds.”

The lawsuit, College of the Ozarks v. Biden, opposes the HUD directive and the executive order requiring it. The order, issued to all federal agencies, requires them to modify their policies on sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.