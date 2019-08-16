College freshman receive advice from upperclassman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — College classes are starting soon and being a freshman in college can be scary and exciting at the same time.

The freshman college students had some concerns such as not living in the dorms.

However, three other students who’ve been in college for a while said it’s a common misconception that you have to live in dorms to be able to be a part of a group or make friends.

Kayla Jones is about to start classes on Monday and will be living with her family.

“I feel sometimes I’m going to miss out on some of the dorm activities.” Said Jones. “It’s kind of stressful having to get a parking pass, knowing where to park and things like that.”

She’s also unsure about how different college will be from high school.

“As a freshman, I’m really worried to go into my first class, I think it’s kind of nervewracking little things like where to sit or where to park, and just fear of the unknown, of what to expect for your first college class.”

The upperclassmen spoken to said to focus on your classes but don’t forget that college is also a place to grow as a person.

“Communicating with the students in your classes, making sure you connect with them, getting into smaller study sessions, maybe even working on campus, that’s the best thing that’s been for me, is working on campus, meeting new people.” Said Sealine, a student at MSU.

They also urge freshmen to take more introduction and general classes to try out different fields and not tie yourself down to one specific major right from the start.