College Football Hall of Fame broken into and damaged during protests in Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS) — A solidarity protest against police brutality was held in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. Late Friday, those protests passed the College Football Hall of Fame, where people proceeded to damage the building.

Windows were reportedly smashed with a variety of large objects that apparently included trash cans, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After the windows were broken, some proceeded to grab stuff from inside before cops showed up to stop things. As video from the aftermath demonstrates, it seems that the portion of the facility that was broken into was the gift shop.

Damage to the College Football Hall Of Fame pic.twitter.com/NbV0oY91t9 — Eric Stirgus (@EScoopStirgus) May 30, 2020

Also damaged was a Chick-fil-A restaurant next door to the museum.

The hall was opened in 2014 to much fanfare, as its remodeling resulted in a $68 million building that sits at 94,256 square feet in size. Other amenities inside the building include about 50,000 square feet of space meant for events and exhibits, interactive displays and a miniature interactive football field that is 45 yards long.

The company that operates the College Football Hall of Fame is Atlanta Hall Management, Inc, which reported over $41 million in net assets through the fiscal year ending on March 18.