Coffee with a Cop brings law enforcement and the public together

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Various local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, October 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. This national one-day event brings local police officers and citizens together – over coffee – to discuss community issues and build relationships in a safe environment.

The first Wednesday of October is deemed National Coffee with a Cop Day, when thousands of police, sheriff, campus, local and federal law enforcement agencies participate in community events across the country.

A complete list of participating Missouri restaurants can be found here.

