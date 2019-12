SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A beverage manufacturer in Springfield is expanding its headquarters.

Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company is planning a $40,000,000 expansion.

The company will add a new production line and build a new warehouse near its existing bottling plant on Packer road.

This will create 25 new jobs.

The expansion is needed to keep up with increasing volume demands.

Ozarks Coca-Cola has been in Springfield for 99 years.