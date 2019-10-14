Co-founder of the Ozark Mountian Daredevils passed away at 73

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A founding member of the Ozark Mountian Daredevils has passed away in Springfield at the age of 73.

According to the Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Steve Cash died Oct. 13 for reasons that are unavailable and no services are currently planned for the singer-songwriter.

The band’s facebook page posted about Cash’s passing.

It is with great sorrow that we have to inform you that one of our founding partners, Steve Cash, passed away this past… Posted by The Ozark Mountain Daredevils on Monday, October 14, 2019

Cash co-founded the Ozark Mountian Daredevils in the early 1970s with John Dillon, Michael “Supe” Granda, Buddy Brayfield and others.

He wrote the band’s popular song “Chicken Train” and co-wrote “Jackie Blue” and “If You Want To Get To Heaven” according to the band’s website.