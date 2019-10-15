Cloudy substance found in Fullbright Spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Department of Natural Resource (DNR) staff are now investigating what caused a cloudy substance coming from Fulbright Spring yesterday.

Springfield Environmental Services posted a picture today of the substance near Fort Avenue and Jordan Creek.

Field testing showed that there is no concern to public health and no impact to aquatic life either.

You can also see the pump that was put in the water to direct the substance to the sanitary sewer system.

Crews will continue to monitor the creek and DNR will continue its investigation.