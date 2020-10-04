Clothing fire set inside a Walmart extinguished quickly

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A clothing rack that was set on fire inside a Missouri Walmart created a lot of smoke but was extinguished quickly.

The fire at a Walmart in St. Charles, Missouri, was reported Saturday. St. Charles Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Grzyb said the fire was confined to a rack of clothes.

The fire was extinguished quickly by a combination of firefighters and the store’s sprinkler system.

No one was injured, but Grzyb said the store sustained smoke damage and some water damage from the sprinklers.

Police said a boy was hiding in the clothing rack shortly before it caught fire.