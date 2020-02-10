Clinton Police searching for 19-year-old Jordan Burkhart

UPDATE: Jordan was found. Clinton Police thanked Facebook for helping spread the word.

CLINTON, Mo. — The Clinton Police Department is asking the public to help find 19-year-old Jordan Burkhart.

He is a white male, 5’10, 170 pounds with brownish-black hair.

Jordan has a snake tattoo on his inner right forearm.

He was last seen around 10:30 this morning in the area of the Church of Christ on East Clinton Street.

Police say Jordan was last wearing an orange shirt, black hoodie, red tennis shoes and blue jeans.

He could be in the Clinton or Windsor area.

Police say he has mental disabilities and functions around the age of 14.

If you see Jordan or know his location, you are urged to call 660-885-5587