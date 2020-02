CLINTON, Mo. — The Clinton Missouri Police Department is searching for a couple since 10 a.m. today (2/1/2020).

According to Clinton Missouri Police, they need to speak to both individuals regarding a burglary at a local business.

Facebook Clinton Missouri Police Department

If anyone has any information or know who they are, please contact Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page or during regular hours call (660) 885-2679 or after hours (660) 885-5561.