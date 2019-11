CLINTON, MO. – The Clinton Police Department is investigating the death of a man found lying in a ditch.

Brice Roddy, 54, of Sedalia, was found lying in a ditch beside the roadway around the 100 block of West Allen Street in Clinton, Missouri.

Preliminary investigation points to an accidental cause of death, but Clinton Police Detectives and the Henry County Coroner, Dain Sisk, are continuing to investigate, including pending results of an autopsy.