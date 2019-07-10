Clinton hospital takes caution after potential infectious patient

CLINTON, Mo.– Hospital staff in Clinton had to take special precautions Tuesday night after a potentially infectious patient arrived at the ER.

Through a routine screening, medical personnel identified the potential risk and put protocols in place to ensure the safe of patients and staff.

The hospital says it followed Centers For Disease Control standards and set up an “alternate emergency site” where incoming ER patients could be in the clear.

After consulting with authorities, the staff transferred the patient in question to another facility.

According to the hospital “there is no risk to patients, staff or community members interacting with or seeking care at Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare.”

The hospital has not indicated what disease or ailment the potentially infectious patient may have or what symptoms the patient exhibited.