Clif Smart accepts challenge to establish a George Floyd memorial scholarship

The remains of George Floyd await a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Missouri State University President Clif Smart has accepted a challenge given out to establish a George Floyd scholarship.

CNN reports, Scott Hagan, president of North Central University in Minneapolis, announced during the memorial service the creation of the George Floyd memorial scholarship. He said that he’s already received over $52,000 in contributions.

“I am now challenging every university president in the United States of America to establish your own George Floyd memorial scholarship fund,” Hagan said.

Clif Smart tweeted Friday morning, “We accept this challenge to establish a George Floyd Scholarship. Gail and I will make the first contribution. More info on how you can be a part next week.”