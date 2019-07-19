Breaking News
Clever community rallies around the Dobos family who lost three children in I-44 accident

CLEVER – The entire Clever community is shocked after three children from the town died in a car accident on I-44 Thursday.

“As a mom you couldn’t do it,” Melissa Lansdown, a Clever resident said. “I mean knowing that you lost three of your babies. You still have babies, but those three losses, it’s just, I honestly couldn’t do it.”

Lansdown said the community is starting to step up to help the Dobos family, who lost three girls, ages 6,7, and 8.

Tabitha Casteel, a Clever resident, is arranging a vigil for the Dobos family.

Casteel says she wants the family to know that the entire community is behind them.

“They’ve got children and I’ve got children. I might not be related to them, but I can relate to that. And I can only imagine if I lost my children, what I would be going through,” Casteel said.

