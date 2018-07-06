Cleaning Debris from Fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local police officer stresses the importance of being a responsible neighbor, and a young man shows it applies anywhere.

The day after Independence Day brings the reality of cleaning up the debris left from the holiday celebration.

Traditional Fourth of July fireworks can leave trash strewn about the area.

In Clever, a city ordinance says fireworks are only to be shot on the 4th of July, and Officer Chris Curry with the Clever Police Department says that has a big impact of the 5th of July.

“You ended up with a large amount of debris, and a large amount of firework stuff that you had left over that you probably wouldn’t have had if you had it spread out over a week,” says Officer Curry.

Even in the steamy summer sun, Curry says residents did their part to clean up as many of those colorful pieces of plastic and paper shrapnel as they could.

“Clever residents being as helpful as they are, got out this morning and started cleaning up what they needed to clean up. Basically it’s just about being a responsible citizen,” says Curry.

That doesn’t just apply to a single community. Outside the city limits of south Springfield, 16-year old Jacob Johnston talked about how effortless it was to contribute to his neighborhood.

“I just woke up early in the morning, took about 40 minutes of my time of my day, easy. Mostly just the entire front of our yard and the street. I also cleaned in some other people yards just to help them out,” says Johnston.

Johnston didn’t mind picking up after others for the aspect of keeping his neighborhood looking as good as it did on the 3rd of July.

“I think it’s better for the community, and better for everyone. It doesn’t take much time out of your day,” says Johnston.