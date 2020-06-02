Civilian dies in construction incident on Fort Leonard Wood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fort Leonard Wood gate_-7562318449670863492

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – An incident involving a crane occurred on Fort Leonard Wood Tuesday at about 2 p.m. Fort Leonard Wood emergency services personnel arrived on the scene within minutes after the incident occurred.

A Department of Army civilian on-site was transported by ambulance to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital and was pronounced dead a few hours later.

A second DA civilian on site was also transported to GLWACH and was evaluated and released with minor injuries.

The identification of the victim has not been released yet.

The Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now