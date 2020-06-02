Civilian dies in construction incident on Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – An incident involving a crane occurred on Fort Leonard Wood Tuesday at about 2 p.m. Fort Leonard Wood emergency services personnel arrived on the scene within minutes after the incident occurred.

A Department of Army civilian on-site was transported by ambulance to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital and was pronounced dead a few hours later.

A second DA civilian on site was also transported to GLWACH and was evaluated and released with minor injuries.

The identification of the victim has not been released yet.

The Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the incident.