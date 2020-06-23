Civil war era rifle added to Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield collection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A civil war era rifle was officially added to Wilson's Creek National Battlefield's permanent collection.

The 44 caliber model 1860 Henry Rifle was purchased by the Battlefield foundation for $35,00 and unveiled to the public this afternoon.

The weapon was made in 1864 but has no connection to the 1861 battle of Wilson’s Creek.

The original owner was Major George Fulton from Edina Missouri. He originally purchased the gun for $42.

Museum Curator, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Jeff Patrick said, “Well our idea is to tell the history of firearms technology in the 19th century in this new exhibit. And if you’re going to do that you have to have a lever action cartage repeater like this in order to tell that story so it fills a very important gap in our collection.”