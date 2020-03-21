City Utilities to modify transit service schedule, routes to combat COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting Sunday, March 22, City Utilities Transit Service will modify their schedule and routes due to coronavirus concerns.

In a press release by City Utilities, the Director of Transit Matt Crawford said providing reliable and safe transportation to their customers is their first priority.

“During this crisis, we must make changes that will not only provide a solid level of service but will also protect the health and safety of passengers and our drivers,” Crawford said.

These modifications will be in effect until April 4, when they will be reviewed.

To view the full schedule and route modifications, click here.

Additional information can be found at cutransit.net or you can call the City Utilities transit office at 417-831-8782.