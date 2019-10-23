City Utilities still works to repair power to a handful of customers after storm damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities are still working to bring power back to people that were left without power after the strong storms in Springfield.

City Utilities’ Media and Energy Services Manager Joel Alexander says crews have been working around the clock since it was safe after the storm rolled through.

“We’ve been working this, as an emergency situation, really, since about four, 4:30 on Monday morning,” Alexander said. “We’re still in an emergency declaration so we’ll be doing it until we get everyone back with power that possibly can. For the most part, people, our crews are going to be working around the clock.”

While they’re working to bring power back to everyone who lost it, they may not be able to get power back to everyone.

“If there’s electrical damage to a home, we can’t hook them back up until they have a qualified electrician make those repairs,” Alexander said. “What’s next for us is to basically get everybody off the streets and get our crews rested and get them ready for a regular day’s work and be prepared for the next time one of these happens.”

City Utilities say this was the biggest outage in the past five or six years.

The number of outages in Springfield is now down to just a handful.