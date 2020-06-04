City Utilities explains how power gets restored

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Joel Alexander with Springfield City Utilities says 13 utility poles are down on east Pythian street between Glenstone and Cedarbrook. This is as a result of the 70mph winds from the storms last night.

Power outages first started on the northwest side of Springfield around 5 a.m. this morning. When the storm hit its peak, Alexander says the city us about 10,000 power outages – maybe even more.

City Utilities has been working all day to put power lines back up. Alexander explained the lengthy process.

First, utility workers have to mark their work zone and block off the road. From there, they remove the old poll and its debris. Then, the lines, insulators, and conductors are taken off using a drill, chainsaw, and wrench.

When those items are removed, the crew drills a new hole in the ground. That’s where the new poll is placed in. Next comes the equipment that was removed. Depending on the damage, the old equipment will either be reassembled onto the new poll or replaced with new equipment. In Pythian street’s case, they had to replace the old equipment.

After the poll and equipment are in place, the crew checks the power lines to make sure it’s safe and energized. If all goes well, power is back in service.