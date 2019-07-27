City turns down Kearney Street marijuana dispensary zoning applicant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — Along with applying for state health department licenses, medical marijuana businesses like dispensaries must seek city zoning approval if they want to locate inside Springfield city limits.

Since Springfield City Council approved marijuana zoning rules in the spring, almost 50 applicants for dispensaries, cultivation operations and manufacturing outfits have filed paperwork with the building development services department. About 30 have been given the go-ahead, climbing a first hurdle before state license applications begin to be accepted in Jefferson City.

But in recent days, for the first time, the city turned down an applicant.

Local entrepreneur Jason Hemingway filed an application to convert In the Garden of Eden, a boutique that sells sexy lingerie and other adult products at 734 W. Kearney St., into a dispensary operated by OWG II, LLC. (The building was formerly a Hudson Hawk barbershop.)

It’s the only legal marijuana-related project in Springfield to face a zoning roadblock so far, city officials confirmed Thursday.

