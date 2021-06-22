City sewer service planned rate increase begins July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Customers on City sewer service will see a planned rate increase beginning July 1.

The increase is to help continue the improvement to the City’s aging sewer system and to remain in compliance with federal Clean Water Act regulations. The City of Springfield contracts with City Utilities for sanitary sewer services billing so customers will notice the change on their City Utility bill in August.

Sewer rates are based on water consumption calculated by averaging water usage for January, February, and March to avoid summer irrigation, car washing, and filling up pools. This is because the majority of residents’ water goes down drains and toilets and ends up in the wastewater system.

The 2021 increase is the second in a series of increases approved by the City Council in January 2020. This rate structure will last through 2023.

Click here for more information about City water waste improvements.