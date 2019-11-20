City releases details on $21 Million trail to Wonders of Wildlife

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A corridor stretching three miles between Wonders of Wildlife and Downtown Springfield, priced at $21 million, will only cost the City of Springfield about a fourth of that.

Because most of the project will be funded by grants, Springfield is expected to only pay about $5 million.

These details were relayed during a presentation on the project on Wednesday (11/20/19).













According to the presentation, the trail will run between College and Sunshine Street.

The trail will lead to upgrades for roundabouts, intersections, and crossings. It’ll also include at least a ten-foot side trail for bikes and pedestrians.

New street lights will be installed along with some signs for directions.

City Engineer Paula Brookshire says this project intends to satisfy locals and tourists.

“We’re hoping to provide a space that attracts people, that encourages travel between those areas of our city that already attract people so that people who are visiting Wonders of Wildlife will also choose to go downtown,” Brookshire told KOLR10 Reporter David Chasanov.

“People who are downtown will also travel to other parts of our city. We want to provide those connections there, at the Art Museum, to parks and schools. And so we want to provide a place that encourages travel between.”