City of Waynesville holds Black Lives Matter protest

News

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pulaski County Daily News

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — A Black Lives Matter group is scheduled for today in Waynesville City Park from 2 p.m. and end at about 4 p.m., according to Pulaski County Daily News.

The event organizer Breanna Jackson, a Waynesville High School graduate, plans a peaceful protest.

Jackson said, “They’re not there to hunt us, they’re not there to watch us, they’re there to make sure we’re safe… both chiefs have spent over an hour talking with me.”

Jackson is hugely thankful for Waynesville city officials for approving her request and preventing any problems from white supremacist groups.

According to Jackson, local police will not be in the city park to stop or harm the protesters but to prevent disturbance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now