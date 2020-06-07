City of Waynesville holds Black Lives Matter protest

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — A Black Lives Matter group is scheduled for today in Waynesville City Park from 2 p.m. and end at about 4 p.m., according to Pulaski County Daily News.

The event organizer Breanna Jackson, a Waynesville High School graduate, plans a peaceful protest.

Jackson said, “They’re not there to hunt us, they’re not there to watch us, they’re there to make sure we’re safe… both chiefs have spent over an hour talking with me.”

Jackson is hugely thankful for Waynesville city officials for approving her request and preventing any problems from white supremacist groups.

According to Jackson, local police will not be in the city park to stop or harm the protesters but to prevent disturbance.