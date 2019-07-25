City of Springfield holds tiny homes meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The City of Springfield plans and policies committee will hold a meeting on Thursday July 24 to discuss tiny homes. The discussion will include tiny homes communities and campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks.

This meeting comes on the heels of Eden Village filing a complaint in federal court claiming mayor Ken Mclure and the city violated several federal statutes and unfairly discriminated against the organization in their rezoning attempt for a second Eden Village.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Busch building on Booneville.