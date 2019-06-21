City of Springfield begins process of crafting the next 20-year plan

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield’s Planning and Development Department kicked off its comprehensive planning process for the next 20 years, past vision 20/20.

This process will take two years. The comprehensive plan will help city leaders and other elected officials work with business owners and residents to accomplish goals in the city of Springfield.

Chicago-based development firm Houseal Lavigne Associates was hired by the city for this project.

Owner John Houseal says the first thing that needs to be done is look back at the previous plan.

“In the first phase of the process, one of the first things we do is sort of data mine any sort of plan, study, report, analysis to find out what’s been done, when why it was done,” John Houseal, Principle and owner of Houseal Lavigne Associates said. “Are those recommendations still relevant moving forward?

Leaders in the city and with the firm say this process will include opportunities for residents to give their input as well, and should help create a vision for what kind of city and community people want Springfield to be.