City of Ozark issues mandatory boil order after a water main break

OZARK, Mo. — Ozark issued a mandatory boil order for a portion of the city on Saturday, May 16.

“A water main break has caused the City of Ozark Public Works Department to issue a mandatory potable water boil order for residents and businesses in the affected service area,” the city said. “Public Works has the water main break contained and is currently working with the Christian County Health Department on collecting water samples.”

The city suggests residents of this area boil tap water before drinking it or using it for cooking until the boil order is lifted.

Boil order boundary for Ozark, Missouri.

(Courtesy of the City of Ozark)

They will be taking bacteria samples throughout the affected area due to the low pressures experienced.

The Public Works Department recommends the following:

Do not drink tap water without boiling it first.

Bring water to a boil, let boil for one minute, and let it cool before drinking/using.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until the order is lifted.

Un-boiled tap water may be used for bathing and other non-drinking purposes.

For more information, contact the City of Ozark Public Works Department at 417-581-9303 or at their Facebook page.