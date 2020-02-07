City of Branson shares where public safety sales tax funds are going

BRANSON, Mo- In 2017, Branson residents passed a half-cent sales tax to make the city a safer place.
Now, the city is sharing where money form that sales tax is going.
1. Branson Fire Rescue
- Create salaries and benefits for 7 Fire personnel, including another proposed 12 firefighters for the future Fire Station #4.
- Purchase a new 107’ ladder fire truck that the city paid $1.1 million for, saving the citizens close to $400,000.
- Purchase new equipment including portable radios for all fire personnel, thermal imaging cameras and new sets of firefighter bunker gear
- Order new outdoor warning sirens to replace dated equipment.
2. Branson Police Department
- Create salaries and benefits for nine police employees, eight officers, and one crime analyst.
- Sign a contract with Motorola for portable radios for all officers, in-car radios, body-worn cameras and dash cameras saving the taxpayers about $1.2 million
- Purchase new equipment, including a K9 vehicle, tasers for all officers, and new rifle ballistic vests and helmets.
- Purchase land for a new police station.
According to a press release from the city, it has collected $9,800,386 since it started collecting a Public Safety Sales Tax in April of 2018.