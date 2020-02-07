City of Branson shares where public safety sales tax funds are going

BRANSON, Mo- In 2017, Branson residents passed a half-cent sales tax to make the city a safer place.

Now, the city is sharing where money form that sales tax is going.

1. Branson Fire Rescue

Create salaries and benefits for 7 Fire personnel, including another proposed 12 firefighters for the future Fire Station #4.

Purchase a new 107’ ladder fire truck that the city paid $1.1 million for, saving the citizens close to $400,000.

Purchase new equipment including portable radios for all fire personnel, thermal imaging cameras and new sets of firefighter bunker gear

Order new outdoor warning sirens to replace dated equipment.

2. Branson Police Department

Create salaries and benefits for nine police employees, eight officers, and one crime analyst.

Sign a contract with Motorola for portable radios for all officers, in-car radios, body-worn cameras and dash cameras saving the taxpayers about $1.2 million

Purchase new equipment, including a K9 vehicle, tasers for all officers, and new rifle ballistic vests and helmets.

Purchase land for a new police station.

According to a press release from the city, it has collected $9,800,386 since it started collecting a Public Safety Sales Tax in April of 2018.