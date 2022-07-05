BRANSON, Mo.– The city of Branson today announced its plans to purchase the White House Theatre and plans to refit the structure into the new headquarters of the Branson Police Department.

The building, located on 2255 Gretna Road, was decided on in a closed special meeting the Branson Board of Aldermen held on July 1 in a unanimous vote. The city said the facility may also provide space for Branson Fire Rescue Administration Offices, training facilities for both police and fire responders and a new Emergency Operations Center, along with facilities for community use.

The purchase would cost $2.5 million and the city of Branson said it would be purchased through reserve funds from the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax that was passed in 2017. The project is in very early stages and currently no timeline has been given for remodeling or opening the location.

The city of Branson said this project will involve future community input on further uses of this facility. The building spans about 65,000 square feet.