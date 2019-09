BRANSON, Mo. — Branson will be having an online auction of a surplus of things that are no longer needed by the city.

The auction will happen Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Different items will be offered including 14 vehicles, a C7500 dump truck, a boom mower, and other items.

The items will be auctioned on a site called Purple Wave.

To register to bid in the auction, click here or call Purple Wave at 866-608-9283.