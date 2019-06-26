City nears settlement with man whose wife died in crash with fleeing suspect

SPRNGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — A family could finally see an end to a lawsuit over the death of a Springfield woman in a 2018 crash.

Dustin Sowards filed a lawsuit after his wife Dana was killed in a crash caused by a man fleeing Springfield police.

The News-Leader reports a spokeswoman for the city’s insurance carrier says a tentative agreement has been reached to settle the lawsuit..

Sowards’ attorney says the settlement is for just under $430,000.

Dana’s car was hit by Tommy Morris Junior at the intersection of Scenic and Mount Vernon.

Officers were trying to arrest Morris for his part in a drug investigation.

Sowards attorney also says he believes the crash could have been avoided if police had not chased Morris at high speeds though the neighborhood.

