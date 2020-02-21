City leaders want to hear how to improve Commercial Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – You’ll soon see a new sign to welcome you to Commercial Street.
City leaders in Springfield want to hear from you, about improvements to alleyways and parking lots on Commercial Street.
It’s part of a tax increment financing project.
City council members have also approved a project to install new entryway signs in the district.
You can hear about these projects on Tuesday, March 3, between 5 and 6:30 p.m.
There’s no formal presentation, so just show up when you can.
The meeting is happening at Drury on Commercial Street.
Construction on these projects is expected to happen this summer.