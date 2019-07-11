Breaking News
City hopes to replace damaged flag by September

LEBANON, Mo. – Lebanon city officials are establishing an ‘Old Glory fund’ to replace the courthouse flag that was destroyed earlier in the week.

Vandals left two tears on both bottom corners of the flag and the suspects have not yet been found.

Donations for the new flag are now being accepted from county residents.

Laclede County Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst said the goal is to raise a maximum of $10,000.

Once the case is settled, a cremation ceremony will take place for the old flag.

Angst also said they hope to have the new flag raised by September 11.

