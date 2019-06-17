City Council to hear ordinances on payday loans, raising tobacco age to 21, many other bills

SPRINGFIELD – City council will hear several ordinances tomorrow night.

One of them is a bill regarding payday loans in Springfield.

The ordinance would require short-term loans to apply for a permit with the city before opening for business. They will have to display the permit on the premises.

The business would also be required to provide customers with information about alternatives to short-term loans.

If passed, the public would then vote on a registration fee of $5,000 to be renewed annually.

Council will also have the first reading of the Tobacco 21 Act which prohibits the sale of any tobacco product including vaping devices to anyone under 21.



Also on the agenda, rezoning five acres on West Division Street. This is where a new Eden Village is planned.

Another bill would allow an agreement with the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau of $3.7 million dollars to promote travel and tourism in the city of Springfield.

And more than $90,000 for the greater Springfield Sports Commission to promote attraction of sporting events here.